Life-Saving Medical Triumph at AGMC: Infant Overcomes Adenovirus Battle

A 7-month-old infant critically ill with adenovirus-induced pneumonia was saved by doctors at AGMC and GBP Hospital. Thanks to timely diagnosis, dedicated medical care, and free medication under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, Rudranil Biswas's life was spared. The case highlights the effectiveness of coordinated healthcare efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 23:22 IST
Doctors at GBP Hospital with seven-month-old Rudranil Biswas after his recovery from adenovirus pneumonia (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a stunning example of medical professionalism, experts at Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) and Govind Ballabh Pant (GBP) Hospital successfully treated a 7-month-old infant suffering from adenovirus-induced pneumonia. The child, Rudranil Biswas, was admitted in a critical state and placed on high-frequency nasal cannula oxygen therapy.

The timely administration of life-saving medication under the Ayushman Bharat scheme was pivotal to his recovery. The pediatric team, led by Prof Dr. Sanjib Kumar Debbarma, exhibited unwavering commitment. Dr. Sribas Das underscored the challenges faced due to the severe nature of the adenovirus infection identified post-diagnosis.

Fortunately, Rudranil did not require mechanical ventilation. His recovery was supported by essential intravenous medication, costing around Rs12,000 per vial, supplied for free through the Ayushman Bharat scheme with Tripura government's support. The family, unable to afford such treatment independently, expressed gratitude for the medical intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

