Trump's CIA Overhaul Aims for Major Reductions
The Trump administration is planning extensive personnel cuts at the CIA and other major U.S. intelligence agencies. Reports suggest the planned cuts involve 1,200 CIA positions, with thousands more affected across the intelligence community. This is part of a broader cost-cutting drive initiated by Trump and Elon Musk.
- Country:
- United States
The Trump administration is setting sights on significant personnel cuts within the CIA and other major intelligence units. According to sources cited by the Washington Post, these changes aim to reduce 1,200 positions at the CIA and many more across the U.S. intelligence community.
Since assuming office in January, President Trump, along with billionaire ally Elon Musk, has embarked on a vigorous cost-cutting campaign. This has led to attempts to dismantle various agencies, resulting in the departure of more than 200,000 federal workers.
The move reflects a broader strategy of streamlining governmental functions, although it has raised concerns among those worried about potential impacts on national security and intelligence operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Judge Clamps Down on Elon Musk's Access to Social Security Data
Federal Judge Limits Elon Musk's DOGE Access to Social Security Data
After speaking to Elon Musk, PM Modi said India committed to advancing our partnerships with the US in tech, innovation.
PM Modi speaks to Elon Musk, says they discussed immense potential for collaboration in technology and innovation.
Elon Musk Plans Major India Visit Following Tech Talks with Modi