Trump's CIA Overhaul Aims for Major Reductions

The Trump administration is setting sights on significant personnel cuts within the CIA and other major intelligence units. According to sources cited by the Washington Post, these changes aim to reduce 1,200 positions at the CIA and many more across the U.S. intelligence community.

Since assuming office in January, President Trump, along with billionaire ally Elon Musk, has embarked on a vigorous cost-cutting campaign. This has led to attempts to dismantle various agencies, resulting in the departure of more than 200,000 federal workers.

The move reflects a broader strategy of streamlining governmental functions, although it has raised concerns among those worried about potential impacts on national security and intelligence operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)