Iran-U.S. Nuclear Dispute: The Escalating Tension Over Uranium Enrichment

The United States has urged Iran to cease its uranium enrichment activities and abandon its long-range missile development. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio highlighted this demand amid delayed nuclear negotiations.

Rubio stressed that Iran must also discontinue support for terrorism and allow American inspections of its facilities. The ongoing disagreement over Iran's nuclear program has led President Donald Trump to threaten military action if no accord is reached.

In response, Iran argues that as an NPT member, it retains the right to enrich uranium and has no intentions of developing a nuclear weapon. Iran has called for a balance between diplomatic negotiations and political will to reach a sustainable agreement.

