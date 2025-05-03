Left Menu

Bali Power Outage Resolved: What Caused the Darkness?

Power supply on Bali has returned after a blackout that began Friday. PLN, the state electricity company, attributed the issue to subsea cable disruptions, according to its president director, Darmawan Prasodjo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 03-05-2025 07:20 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 07:20 IST
Bali Power Outage Resolved: What Caused the Darkness?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Electricity on Bali, Indonesia's famous resort island, was fully restored by early Saturday morning following a significant blackout that began Friday, a statement from the state utility confirmed.

Darmawan Prasodjo, who leads the state electricity company Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN), indicated that preliminary findings suggested subsea cable disruptions were behind the outage.

The blackout, lasting several hours, raised concerns among residents and tourists alike as the island grapples with its infrastructure challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025