Bali Power Outage Resolved: What Caused the Darkness?

Electricity on Bali, Indonesia's famous resort island, was fully restored by early Saturday morning following a significant blackout that began Friday, a statement from the state utility confirmed.

Darmawan Prasodjo, who leads the state electricity company Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN), indicated that preliminary findings suggested subsea cable disruptions were behind the outage.

The blackout, lasting several hours, raised concerns among residents and tourists alike as the island grapples with its infrastructure challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)