BJP MP Demands NIA Probe into Coastal Karnataka Murder

BJP State Secretary Brijesh Chowta urges Home Minister Amit Shah to assign the NIA to investigate the murder of Suhas Shetty. Chowta explains the crime symbolizes a trend of radicalism in coastal Karnataka. He emphasizes the urgency of a thorough investigation to restore public trust and unravel any conspiracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 10:18 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 10:18 IST
BJP MP Brijesh Chowta (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Brijesh Chowta, the Bharatiya Janata Party's State Secretary and Dakshina Kannada MP, has formally approached Union Home Minister Amit Shah to advocate for the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to oversee the investigation of Suhas Shetty's murder.

In his letter, Chowta described the murder as a chilling act of violence that has disrupted the coastal Karnataka region's sense of security. He highlighted that this crime represents a broader issue involving increasing lawlessness and radicalism, referencing a history of targeted killings in the area.

Chowta insisted on the necessity of a NIA-led investigation to ensure a thorough and unbiased examination, underlining the potential involvement of banned organizations. He urged prompt intervention to bring those involved to justice, reinforcing the rule of law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

