Centre's Caste Census Decision Welcomed by Samajwadi Party

The Centre's decision to integrate caste-based data into the national census has received applause from the Samajwadi Party, with leader Abu Azmi describing it as the culmination of a prolonged campaign by the party and other political figures. Speaking with media representatives on Saturday, Azmi acknowledged the role of Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav in pressing for this inclusion and emphasized the importance of accurate and honest execution.

Earlier, Azmi had lauded Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav and Congress's Rahul Gandhi for persistently advocating for a census that accounts for caste demographics. He called on the central government to ensure the census is conducted with integrity. Azmi highlighted the efforts made by Yadav and Gandhi, stating the government's acceptance of their demand marks a significant milestone in achieving social justice. He further stressed that correct data representation is crucial for the census to be deemed successful.

Akhilesh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party chief, expressed satisfaction with the government's decision, framing it as a crucial step toward social justice. He noted that the initiative is a victory for the majority, attributing the BJP government's decision to the collective pressure exerted by various groups. The ruling is hailed as a progressive move towards equality and social fairness.

The Indian Constitution's Article 246 outlines that the Census is a Union responsibility. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, in his announcement, noted that while some states, such as Bihar, Karnataka, and Telangana, have conducted their own caste censuses, concerns over their intent and transparency have been raised. Vaishnaw emphasized that the inclusion of caste enumeration in the national census is intended to maintain transparency and prevent political exploitation.

