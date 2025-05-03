Left Menu

Tragedy Unfolds at Larai Jatra: Goa's First Stampede Shocks Festival Goers

A tragic stampede at the Larai Jatra festival in Shirgao, Goa, resulted in six fatalities. The incident, marking Goa's first festival-related stampede, involved the evacuation of over 50,000 attendees. Authorities suspect rumors triggered the chaos. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant initiated an inquiry into the cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 13:03 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 13:03 IST
North Goa SP Akshat Kaushal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an unprecedented incident, a stampede during the Larai Jatra festival at Shirgao, Goa, left six dead and forced law enforcement to manage the evacuation of over 50,000 festival-goers. North Goa Superintendent of Police (SP) Akshat Kaushal reported that the police are still determining the exact cause of the stampede, with initial suspicions pointing towards rumor-induced panic.

The festival, which attracted a significant gathering inside the temple, saw the deployment of approximately 400 police personnel. SP Kaushal stated that this is the first time such an incident has disrupted the event, noting the challenge of peacefully vacating the large crowd. Earlier, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant visited the site, acknowledging the gravity of the situation.

The stampede, occurring in the early hours of Saturday, marks the first of its kind in state history. Chief Minister Sawant confirmed six fatalities, as he visited the injured in various hospitals. He has pressed for a thorough investigation, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally inquiring about the tragedy. Statements from President Droupadi Murmu and PM Modi expressed condolences over the tragic losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

