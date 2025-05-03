ICAI to Aid SEBI: Tackling Financial Frauds Through Research

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will develop a research paper to support the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in combating financial fraud.

ICAI President Charanjot Singh Nanda revealed on Saturday that the institute plans to create a working group and engage in discussions with SEBI to finalize the factors necessary for addressing financial fraud.

In light of increased investments in capital markets, including from retail investors, and instances of financial malpractice, this initiative aims to safeguard investors' interests and enhance financial market stability.

