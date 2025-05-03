Left Menu

ICAI to Aid SEBI: Tackling Financial Frauds Through Research

The ICAI will prepare a research paper to assist SEBI in dealing with financial frauds. ICAI President Charanjot Singh Nanda announced the formation of a working group to collaborate with SEBI and address aspects of financial frauds. This initiative aims to protect investors and strengthen market integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 15:07 IST
ICAI to Aid SEBI: Tackling Financial Frauds Through Research
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will develop a research paper to support the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in combating financial fraud.

ICAI President Charanjot Singh Nanda revealed on Saturday that the institute plans to create a working group and engage in discussions with SEBI to finalize the factors necessary for addressing financial fraud.

In light of increased investments in capital markets, including from retail investors, and instances of financial malpractice, this initiative aims to safeguard investors' interests and enhance financial market stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Your smartphone can detect stress just by reading your face

AI predicts lung transplant survival with unprecedented accuracy

AI-powered path planning boosts efficiency of agricultural drones

Digital tools boost health literacy in students with intellectual disabilities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025