Haryana CM Urges Peace Amid Water Dispute with Punjab

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 17:10 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the midst of a heated water-sharing dispute between Haryana and Punjab, Haryana's Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini, has made a public appeal for peace. During a press conference held in Chandigarh, he urged both states to uphold tranquility as the Haryana government pushes for the implementation of a vital water-sharing decision.

The Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) had decided to allocate 8,500 cusecs of water to Haryana on April 23, a move the Punjab government has yet to honor. Saini emphasized that Haryana is experiencing a shortfall of 17% of its water allocation, which has resulted in drinking water issues. The issue has sparked fresh controversy and led to widespread discussions across party lines.

The Punjab government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, is resisting the directive due to mounting water shortages in preparation for the paddy season. With reservoirs like the Pong Dam and Bhakra Dam at significantly low levels, Mann argues this decision exacerbates Punjab's water crisis. An all-party meeting was held in Haryana to address the matter, prompting further talks in Punjab about its water rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

