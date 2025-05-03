Left Menu

Badrinath Temple Prepares for Char Dham Yatra Amidst Ritualistic Fanfare

Shri Badrinath Temple in Uttarakhand is decorated for the Char Dham Yatra, with the temple doors opening on May 4. Authorities are focused on security, crowd management, and pilgrims' safety. The pilgrimage, involving Kedarnath and other revered sites, promises a safe journey for over 22 lakh registered devotees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 17:54 IST
Shri Badrinath temple (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
This Sunday, the Shri Badrinath Temple in Uttarakhand is set to welcome pilgrims through its ornately decorated doors, adorned with 40 quintals of flowers, signifying the commencement of the revered Char Dham Yatra.

Earlier this month, top police officials, including Director General of Police Deepam Seth and Additional Director General V Murugeshan, arrived to review arrangements at the sacred site, ensuring robust security protocols, efficient traffic systems, and effective crowd management along the pilgrimage route.

The Uttarakhand Police are bolstering their presence with additional forces and technological aid to manage the anticipated influx of devotees during this annual spiritual journey. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami affirmed the state's commitment to ensuring a safe and convenient pilgrimage as the yatra opens full-scale on May 4, with over 22 lakh pilgrims already registered.

