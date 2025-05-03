Hefazat-e-Islam Rallies Against Women's Commission in Bangladesh
Thousands of supporters of Hefazat-e-Islam rallied in Dhaka, opposing a government-initiated Women's Affairs Reform Commission. They argued the commission's recommendations contradicted Islamic principles and demanded its dissolution. The group protested against gender-related terms and changes, claiming they threaten religious beliefs and promote anti-religious sentiments.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 03-05-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 18:20 IST
- Country:
- Bangladesh
Thousands gathered in Dhaka as the influential Islamist group, Hefazat-e-Islam, rallied against the Women's Affairs Reform Commission, a government body tasked with proposing changes to women's rights in Bangladesh.
The protestors argued the commission's recommendations go against Islamic teachings, particularly concerning women's rights to property and their equal status with men.
Hefazat-e-Islam leaders called for abolishing the current commission and establishing a new one led by Islamic scholars, while also opposing gender-related terms they believe promote a pro-LGBT agenda.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement