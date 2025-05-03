NIA Chargesheets Trio in Srinagar Market Grenade Attack

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has officially chargesheeted three individuals associated with the banned ISIS/ISJK terrorist group for their alleged role in the 2024 grenade attack at a bustling Srinagar market. This attack tragically claimed the life of one woman and left several civilians injured, highlighting the persistent threat of terrorism in the region.

In a chargesheet submitted to the NIA Special Court in Jammu, the agency identified the accused as Sheikh Usama Yaseen, Umar Fayaz Sheikh, and Afnan Mansoor Naik. They face charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Explosive Substances Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The trio was apprehended shortly after the November 3, 2024 attack, part of a larger strategy to destabilize public order through targeted assaults on security forces and civilians. Their capture has led to insights on potential collaborations with other terror groups, as investigations seek to dismantle the broader network orchestrating such attacks.

