Left Menu

NIA Chargesheets Trio in Srinagar Market Grenade Attack

Three individuals linked to the banned ISIS/ISJK group have been chargesheeted by the NIA for their involvement in the 2024 Srinagar grenade attack, which resulted in one death and multiple injuries. Ongoing investigations aim to uncover a broader terrorist network behind the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 20:12 IST
NIA Chargesheets Trio in Srinagar Market Grenade Attack
Visual of NIA headquarters in Delhi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has officially chargesheeted three individuals associated with the banned ISIS/ISJK terrorist group for their alleged role in the 2024 grenade attack at a bustling Srinagar market. This attack tragically claimed the life of one woman and left several civilians injured, highlighting the persistent threat of terrorism in the region.

In a chargesheet submitted to the NIA Special Court in Jammu, the agency identified the accused as Sheikh Usama Yaseen, Umar Fayaz Sheikh, and Afnan Mansoor Naik. They face charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Explosive Substances Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The trio was apprehended shortly after the November 3, 2024 attack, part of a larger strategy to destabilize public order through targeted assaults on security forces and civilians. Their capture has led to insights on potential collaborations with other terror groups, as investigations seek to dismantle the broader network orchestrating such attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mental health AI research often fails to report informed consent

Banks embrace GenAI, but security threats and bias risks loom

Lightweight LLMs power autonomous cyber defense in IoT networks

AI in education must think deeper: New framework merges pedagogy, linguistics, and ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025