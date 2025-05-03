Marching Towards a Drug-Free Future: Haryana CM's Call to Action

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has emphasized the pivotal role that the nation's youth will play in realizing the vision laid out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to transform India into a developed nation by the year 2047. Saini stressed the necessity for young people to avoid drug misuse to contribute significantly to this vision.

The Chief Minister highlighted nation-wide campaigns against drug addiction initiated at the behest of the Prime Minister, with a recent anti-drug march conducted in Chandigarh. This event saw enthusiastic participation from the youth and their parents, underscoring widespread commitment to the cause. The march signified a collective stand against drug addiction, demonstrating the youth's potential in catalyzing national growth.

Saini called for vigilance against drug abuse in Chandigarh specifically, urging society to maintain the city's beauty by staying drug-free. He reiterated the Haryana government's stringent actions and public awareness campaigns to combat drug trafficking, bolstered by substantial public support. With participation from prominent leaders including Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya, Saini characterized the fight against drugs as a societal pledge to secure a healthy and prosperous future.

