NEET Exam 2025: Security Curtain Tightens Amid Integrity Concerns

As the NEET 2025 examination draws near, authorities are intensifying security measures to tackle potential malpractice. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Cyber Sanjay Kumar has assured that comprehensive preparations are in place, with advisories issued and specialized teams deployed. Public vigilance is encouraged to report any illegal exam-related offers.

In response to previous controversies, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is leaving no stone unturned to safeguard the exam's integrity. Enhanced scrutiny will involve district police conducting thorough checks in addition to the NTA's usual security protocols, ensuring the safety and fairness of the examination process.

Under full police escort, question papers and OMR sheets will be secured against leakages or tampering. With over 22.7 lakh candidates set to appear, the NTA has implemented CCTV surveillance across centers and is monitoring online platforms for organized cheating activities. Mock drills have confirmed the readiness of 5453 centers ahead of the 4th May exam day.

(With inputs from agencies.)