Left Menu

NEET Exam 2025: Security Curtain Tightens Amid Integrity Concerns

As the NEET 2025 approaches, authorities enhance security to curb malpractice. The NTA collaborates with state governments, deploying teams and enforcing strict checks. This follows the 2024 controversy involving paper leaks and legal disputes. Mock drills at 5453 centers ensure preparedness, with CCTV and police oversight in place.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 22:21 IST
NEET Exam 2025: Security Curtain Tightens Amid Integrity Concerns
DIG Cyber Sanjay Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the NEET 2025 examination draws near, authorities are intensifying security measures to tackle potential malpractice. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Cyber Sanjay Kumar has assured that comprehensive preparations are in place, with advisories issued and specialized teams deployed. Public vigilance is encouraged to report any illegal exam-related offers.

In response to previous controversies, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is leaving no stone unturned to safeguard the exam's integrity. Enhanced scrutiny will involve district police conducting thorough checks in addition to the NTA's usual security protocols, ensuring the safety and fairness of the examination process.

Under full police escort, question papers and OMR sheets will be secured against leakages or tampering. With over 22.7 lakh candidates set to appear, the NTA has implemented CCTV surveillance across centers and is monitoring online platforms for organized cheating activities. Mock drills have confirmed the readiness of 5453 centers ahead of the 4th May exam day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mental health AI research often fails to report informed consent

Banks embrace GenAI, but security threats and bias risks loom

Lightweight LLMs power autonomous cyber defense in IoT networks

AI in education must think deeper: New framework merges pedagogy, linguistics, and ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025