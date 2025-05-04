Left Menu

India-Pakistan Tensions Surge Post-Pahalgam Attack: A Decade of Retaliation

Tensions escalate between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack, with ongoing small arms fire across the Line of Control. India has effectively retaliated over ten consecutive days. Following the attack, India restricted its airspace to Pakistani aircraft. Military leaders have engaged in dialogue to address ceasefire violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 08:10 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 08:10 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of mounting tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian Army has taken action against unprovoked small arms fire across the Line of Control (LoC). Officials reported this escalation occurred during the nights of May 3 and 4.

The Pakistani military initiated sporadic small arms fire across the LoC, targeting areas opposite several districts in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, including Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, and Akhnoor. The Indian Army responded swiftly and with precision.

Reports confirm this marks the tenth day of India's measured response since the firing began on April 25-26. Consequent to the Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 lives, India has further closed its airspace to Pakistani aircraft. Meanwhile, top military officials from both nations conducted a hotline discussion to address the ongoing ceasefire breaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Mental health AI research often fails to report informed consent

Banks embrace GenAI, but security threats and bias risks loom

Lightweight LLMs power autonomous cyber defense in IoT networks

AI in education must think deeper: New framework merges pedagogy, linguistics, and ethics

