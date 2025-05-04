India-Pakistan Tensions Surge Post-Pahalgam Attack: A Decade of Retaliation

In the wake of mounting tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian Army has taken action against unprovoked small arms fire across the Line of Control (LoC). Officials reported this escalation occurred during the nights of May 3 and 4.

The Pakistani military initiated sporadic small arms fire across the LoC, targeting areas opposite several districts in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, including Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, and Akhnoor. The Indian Army responded swiftly and with precision.

Reports confirm this marks the tenth day of India's measured response since the firing began on April 25-26. Consequent to the Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 lives, India has further closed its airspace to Pakistani aircraft. Meanwhile, top military officials from both nations conducted a hotline discussion to address the ongoing ceasefire breaches.

