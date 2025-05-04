Left Menu

BSF Swiftly Seizes Illicit Goods Worth Crores as Smuggling Crackdown Intensifies

The BSF seized 150 cartons of foreign brand cigarettes worth Rs 2.82 crore and foiled a major smuggling attempt involving mobile displays. In a joint operation, two women were caught smuggling cannabis at Agartala Railway Station. Authorities continue to crack down on smuggling activities in the region.

BSF seizes contraband worth Rs 3 cr in Tripura (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In an impressive operation, the Border Security Force's Quick Reaction Team seized 150 cartons filled with foreign brand cigarettes valued at Rs 2.82 crore. The action unfolded during the night of May 2-3, 2025, when intelligence led the team to a vehicle near Paddapuker Radhhapur Shiv Mandir on NH 8.

A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered a cache of foreign cigarettes, including brands such as Elegant, Supper Slim Mond, and Patron Nano White. Additionally, BSF personnel in West Tripura's BOP Pathridwar thwarted a major smuggling attempt, confiscating 3,156 pieces of mobile displays valued at Rs 22 lakhs.

In a separate crackdown, collaboration between the Government Railway Police and Railway Protection Force resulted in the arrest of two women drug peddlers at Agartala Railway Station. Identified as Rasuan Devi and Ranju Devi from Bihar, the suspects were allegedly smuggling 4.405 kg of cannabis to Delhi, hidden in handbags.

(With inputs from agencies.)

