Gujarat's Fitness Drive: The Fight Against Obesity with Yoga
Gujarat's government launches 'Swasthya Gujarat, Medasvita Mukt Gujarat,' a campaign to combat obesity via yoga. A special Surat event saw participation from thousands, with Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi as chief guest. This initiative aims to spread statewide, following a legislative resolution for a healthier Gujarat.
In a bid to promote health and wellness, the Gujarat government has launched the 'Swasthya Gujarat, Medasvita Mukt Gujarat' campaign, aiming to reduce obesity through yoga. A significant event held in Surat showcased this initiative, attracting thousands of participants and featuring Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi as the chief guest.
Sanghvi highlighted that, under the stewardship of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the Gujarat Assembly passed a resolution earlier this year to transform Gujarat into a healthy, obesity-free state. He cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call on his radio program, Mann Ki Baat, urging citizens to adopt a healthier lifestyle through yoga.
The Gujarat State Yoga Board orchestrated the Surat yoga event in anticipation of International Yoga Day on June 21, emphasizing the benefits of yoga. Sanghvi further announced the government's determination to extend this initiative beyond urban centers, reaching into every village across the state.
