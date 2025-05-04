World's Oldest Yoga Guru, Swami Sivananda, Passes Away at 128

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sorrow over the death of Padma Shri awardee Swami Sivananda Saraswati, who died at the remarkable age of 128 in Varanasi. In a message on his official 'X' account, PM Modi conveyed his condolences, noting the immense loss. The Prime Minister remarked, "The passing of Shivanand Baba Ji, a dedicated yoga practitioner and resident of Kashi, is profoundly saddening. His life, devoted to yoga and sadhana, will remain a beacon of inspiration for generations. Recognized with the Padma Shri for his contributions to society through yoga, Shivanand Baba's departure to Shivaloka leaves an irreplaceable void for the people of Kashi and the countless others who drew inspiration from him. I offer my tributes during this time of mourning."

Swami Sivananda was recognized with the Padma Shri in 2022 by President Ram Nath Kovind, celebrating his lifelong commitment to yoga. His life once again made headlines in January 2025 when it was disclosed that he had been a participant in the Mahakumbh mela for the past century. Born on August 8, 1897, in Sylhet, undivided India, now part of Bangladesh, Swami Sivananda faced early hardships, losing both parents by the age of six and subsequently being raised in Guruji's ashram in Nabadwip, West Bengal.

Under the guidance of Guru Omkaranand Goswami, he received a thorough grounding in both practical and spiritual education, notably in yoga, despite not attending formal school. For half a century, Swami Sivananda served between 400 to 600 leprosy-affected individuals, assisting them in their communities. His unwavering commitment to service was recognized with several accolades, including the prestigious Yoga Ratna Award in Bengaluru in June 2019. (ANI)

