Left Menu

World's Oldest Yoga Guru, Swami Sivananda, Passes Away at 128

Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourns the passing of Swami Sivananda Saraswati, a revered Padma Shri awardee and yoga practitioner, who died at 128 in Varanasi. His life, especially his dedication to yoga and social service, continues to inspire generations. Swami Sivananda was originally from Sylhet, undivided India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 11:41 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 11:41 IST
World's Oldest Yoga Guru, Swami Sivananda, Passes Away at 128
PM Narendra Modi with Swami Sivananda Saraswati (Photo: @narendramodi/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sorrow over the death of Padma Shri awardee Swami Sivananda Saraswati, who died at the remarkable age of 128 in Varanasi. In a message on his official 'X' account, PM Modi conveyed his condolences, noting the immense loss. The Prime Minister remarked, "The passing of Shivanand Baba Ji, a dedicated yoga practitioner and resident of Kashi, is profoundly saddening. His life, devoted to yoga and sadhana, will remain a beacon of inspiration for generations. Recognized with the Padma Shri for his contributions to society through yoga, Shivanand Baba's departure to Shivaloka leaves an irreplaceable void for the people of Kashi and the countless others who drew inspiration from him. I offer my tributes during this time of mourning."

Swami Sivananda was recognized with the Padma Shri in 2022 by President Ram Nath Kovind, celebrating his lifelong commitment to yoga. His life once again made headlines in January 2025 when it was disclosed that he had been a participant in the Mahakumbh mela for the past century. Born on August 8, 1897, in Sylhet, undivided India, now part of Bangladesh, Swami Sivananda faced early hardships, losing both parents by the age of six and subsequently being raised in Guruji's ashram in Nabadwip, West Bengal.

Under the guidance of Guru Omkaranand Goswami, he received a thorough grounding in both practical and spiritual education, notably in yoga, despite not attending formal school. For half a century, Swami Sivananda served between 400 to 600 leprosy-affected individuals, assisting them in their communities. His unwavering commitment to service was recognized with several accolades, including the prestigious Yoga Ratna Award in Bengaluru in June 2019. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025