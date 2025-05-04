Left Menu

India Halts Trade with Pakistan Amid Rising Tensions

India has banned all direct and indirect imports from Pakistan, halting bilateral trade in response to heightened tensions following a deadly terrorist attack. BJP spokesperson RP Singh emphasized that trade and terrorism cannot coexist, receiving widespread national support for the decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 13:24 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 13:13 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party leader, RP Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a decisive move highlighting the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, India has imposed a complete ban on all direct and indirect imports from Pakistan. The decision comes in the wake of a brutal terrorist attack that claimed the lives of 26 tourists in Pahalgam.

BJP National Spokesperson RP Singh welcomed this move, reiterating the party's stance that 'trade and terrorism cannot work together.' He condemned Pakistan for its alleged continued export of terrorism to Indian soil and suggested that trade relations with such a nation are untenable.

The government's move, formalized through a notification by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, underscores India’s commitment to national security and public policy interests. It arrives as part of a broader diplomatic response, which includes suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme for Pakistani nationals and holding the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

