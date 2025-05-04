India's Wind Power Surge: Aiming for 100 GW by 2030

India is making significant strides in its wind energy sector, aiming to achieve a production capacity of 100 gigawatts by 2030, according to the Indian Wind Turbine Manufacturers Association (IWTMA). The nation's current installed capacity exceeds 50 gigawatts, as per a March 2025 report from the Central Electricity Authority.

The IWTMA's CEO, Aditya Pyasi, stated that the industry is aligning with the government's clean energy goals through investments in capacity, technological advancements, and workforce education. Recent discussions with the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy highlighted the industry's preparedness to boost manufacturing, create jobs, and support the 'Make in India' initiative.

With over 18 gigawatts of annual domestic manufacturing capacity for wind components, companies like Suzlon, Siemens Gamesa, and GE Vernova are crucial in maintaining the supply chain. Additionally, the sector is set to become a significant employment generator, anticipating a 19% increase in renewable sector hiring in FY25, signaling a promising future for young Indian professionals.

