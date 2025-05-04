India's Wind Power Surge: Aiming for 100 GW by 2030
India's wind energy sector, led by the IWTMA, is heavily investing in capacity expansion, technological innovation, and workforce development to achieve a target of 100 GW production by 2030. The sector supports both domestic demand and export potential, with leading manufacturers enhancing India's green energy footprint and employment landscape.
- Country:
- India
India is making significant strides in its wind energy sector, aiming to achieve a production capacity of 100 gigawatts by 2030, according to the Indian Wind Turbine Manufacturers Association (IWTMA). The nation's current installed capacity exceeds 50 gigawatts, as per a March 2025 report from the Central Electricity Authority.
The IWTMA's CEO, Aditya Pyasi, stated that the industry is aligning with the government's clean energy goals through investments in capacity, technological advancements, and workforce education. Recent discussions with the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy highlighted the industry's preparedness to boost manufacturing, create jobs, and support the 'Make in India' initiative.
With over 18 gigawatts of annual domestic manufacturing capacity for wind components, companies like Suzlon, Siemens Gamesa, and GE Vernova are crucial in maintaining the supply chain. Additionally, the sector is set to become a significant employment generator, anticipating a 19% increase in renewable sector hiring in FY25, signaling a promising future for young Indian professionals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Caribbean Countries Unite for Major Renewable Energy Overhaul Backed by World Bank
Toshiba Energizes Telangana: Major Investment in Manufacturing Expansion
Punjab's Green Revolution: Combating Stubble Burning through Subsidized Technology
Amaravati: Pioneering the Future of Renewable Energy-Driven Cities
Evren's Major Leap: 300 MW Renewable Power Deal with NTPC