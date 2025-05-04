Left Menu

India's Wind Power Surge: Aiming for 100 GW by 2030

India's wind energy sector, led by the IWTMA, is heavily investing in capacity expansion, technological innovation, and workforce development to achieve a target of 100 GW production by 2030. The sector supports both domestic demand and export potential, with leading manufacturers enhancing India's green energy footprint and employment landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2025 13:42 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 13:42 IST
India's Wind Power Surge: Aiming for 100 GW by 2030
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is making significant strides in its wind energy sector, aiming to achieve a production capacity of 100 gigawatts by 2030, according to the Indian Wind Turbine Manufacturers Association (IWTMA). The nation's current installed capacity exceeds 50 gigawatts, as per a March 2025 report from the Central Electricity Authority.

The IWTMA's CEO, Aditya Pyasi, stated that the industry is aligning with the government's clean energy goals through investments in capacity, technological advancements, and workforce education. Recent discussions with the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy highlighted the industry's preparedness to boost manufacturing, create jobs, and support the 'Make in India' initiative.

With over 18 gigawatts of annual domestic manufacturing capacity for wind components, companies like Suzlon, Siemens Gamesa, and GE Vernova are crucial in maintaining the supply chain. Additionally, the sector is set to become a significant employment generator, anticipating a 19% increase in renewable sector hiring in FY25, signaling a promising future for young Indian professionals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025