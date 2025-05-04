Left Menu

Groundbreaking Genome-Edited Rice Varieties Unveiled in India

India's Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan unveiled genome-edited rice varieties, DRR Dhan 100 (Kamala) and Pusa DST Rice 1, developed by ICAR, to enhance rice yields by 20-30%, improve stress tolerance, and reduce greenhouse emissions. Aimed at meeting climate challenges, they hold potential for significant agricultural advancement.

  • India

The first genome-edited rice varieties, DRR Dhan 100 (Kamala) and Pusa DST Rice 1, were unveiled by Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, marking a significant milestone for India's agricultural biotechnology. Developed by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), these varieties are engineered to tackle climate change's challenges while boosting rice yields by 20-30%.

Chouhan highlighted the importance of these new developments for farmers across major rice-growing states, noting that the varieties conserve water and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. He emphasized the need for ongoing innovation in the agriculture sector to support India's growth as a global food leader.

The genome-edited varieties, evolved from Samba Mahsuri and MTU1010, offer improved stress tolerance. DRR Dhan 100, in particular, allows for earlier harvests, thus supporting crop rotation strategies. This move represents India's effort to explore advanced agricultural technologies to enhance food security and address climate change head-on.

