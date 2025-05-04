Delhi Police Uncover Illegal Immigrants Disguised as Transgenders

A thorough operation by the Foreigners Cell of the Delhi Police in the North-West district led to the apprehension of four illegal Bangladeshi immigrants disguised as transgender individuals, officials reported. The detainees, who were engaging in begging at traffic signals, were caught following sustained and meticulous surveillance.

The individuals, identified as Md. Armaan alias Isha (21), Md. Arif alias Shilpa (26), Md. Jahid alias Mousam (21), and Md. Babul alias Pakhi (40), are all residents of Bangladesh, said Bhisham Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-West). Authorities recovered two smartphones installed with the banned IMO app, used to communicate with families in Bangladesh.

Confessions revealed that they entered India illegally via porous borders with agent assistance and took trains to Delhi. To avoid detection, they resorted to disguises, surgeries, and hormonal injections to alter their appearance, DCP Singh stated. They have been handed over to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office for deportation proceedings, with investigations ongoing.

Meanwhile, in Navi Mumbai, a separate combing operation focused on identifying illegal foreign nationals and apprehending criminals. Senior police inspector Nitin Thackeray indicated that about 70 police officials participated. The operation included mapping specific areas and reviewing criminal records.

Inspector Thackeray confirmed, "We have identified several criminals and are investigating further under the Passport Act, 1967." Police plan comprehensive probes into illegal foreign nationals, seeking to ensure lawful adherence in the region.

