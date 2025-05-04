CM Yogi Adityanath Commands Swift Action on UP Storm Relief

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led a meeting with Agriculture Department and Regional Cooperative Dairy Federation officials at his residence on Sunday to evaluate the sector's progress. Earlier, CM Yogi conducted a Janata Darshan in Lucknow, personally addressing grievances from citizens, including those voiced by women attendees, and pledged appropriate action.

On Thursday, CM Yogi directed authorities to accelerate relief efforts in storm, rain, and hailstorm-affected areas. He emphasized prompt compensation for human or livestock fatalities and ensured injured individuals receive necessary medical aid. According to the Chief Minister's Office, he urged district officers to execute relief operations with utmost urgency.

CM Yogi also tasked officials to visit impacted regions, appraise damage, and monitor on-site relief activities. He mandated immediate compensation for losses due to lightning or storms and prioritized medical treatment for the injured. Additionally, he called for priority drainage solutions to alleviate storm-induced waterlogging.

The Chief Minister instructed officers to conduct crop damage surveys, report findings to the government, and enable subsequent action. Meanwhile, CM Yogi expressed his condolences following the death of Padma Shri awardee and esteemed yoga instructor Swami Sivananda Saraswati, who passed away at 128 in Varanasi.

