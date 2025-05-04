CM Yogi Adityanath Commands Swift Action on UP Storm Relief
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath conducted a meeting to review agricultural progress and expedited storm relief measures. He met with citizens in Lucknow to address grievances. Officials were instructed to promptly assess and compensate storm damage, focusing on drainage and medical aid. CM Yogi mourned the loss of yoga guru Swami Sivananda Saraswati.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led a meeting with Agriculture Department and Regional Cooperative Dairy Federation officials at his residence on Sunday to evaluate the sector's progress. Earlier, CM Yogi conducted a Janata Darshan in Lucknow, personally addressing grievances from citizens, including those voiced by women attendees, and pledged appropriate action.
On Thursday, CM Yogi directed authorities to accelerate relief efforts in storm, rain, and hailstorm-affected areas. He emphasized prompt compensation for human or livestock fatalities and ensured injured individuals receive necessary medical aid. According to the Chief Minister's Office, he urged district officers to execute relief operations with utmost urgency.
CM Yogi also tasked officials to visit impacted regions, appraise damage, and monitor on-site relief activities. He mandated immediate compensation for losses due to lightning or storms and prioritized medical treatment for the injured. Additionally, he called for priority drainage solutions to alleviate storm-induced waterlogging.
The Chief Minister instructed officers to conduct crop damage surveys, report findings to the government, and enable subsequent action. Meanwhile, CM Yogi expressed his condolences following the death of Padma Shri awardee and esteemed yoga instructor Swami Sivananda Saraswati, who passed away at 128 in Varanasi.
