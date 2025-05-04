Left Menu

Assam Panchayat Elections: Congress Faces Backlash, BJP Surges Ahead

In the first phase of Assam's panchayat elections, Congress leaders encounter strong public opposition, with key figures failing to engage voters. Allegations against party MPs add to their woes as the BJP, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, strengthens its campaign, rallying statewide support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 17:12 IST
Assam Pradesh Congress President Bhupen Borah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Amid the ongoing panchayat election campaign in Assam, Congress leaders are facing severe public discontent, according to a recent official statement. The first phase of elections on May 2 witnessed Congress Pradesh President Bhupen Borah's inability to hold a successful public meeting in his Ronganodi constituency, with local residents boycotting campaign events.

Despite Bhupen Borah's efforts, including press conferences in Guwahati, he was met with rejection. Similarly, MLA Bharat Narah remained absent in Nowboicha, while Nazira, a Congress bastion, saw poor rally attendance, indicating a significant decline in support for Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia. Across Assam, Congress leaders are faced with overwhelming public resentment, forcing them to scale back campaigns.

State BJP spokesperson Ranjib Kumar Sharma noted public anger against Congress, highlighted by incidents like black flags shown to MP Gaurav Gogoi in Nalbari. Allegations of selling party tickets have emerged against Dhubri MP Rakibul Hussain and Nagaon MP Pradyut Bordoloi. Meanwhile, BJP, led by Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, has amplified its campaign efforts, drawing widespread backing ahead of the second phase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

