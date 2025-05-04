Left Menu

Devastating Hailstorm Ravages Shimla's Orchard Belt

A massive hailstorm in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district has obliterated crops, leaving farmers in despair. Local authorities and officials scramble to assess the damage and provide assistance, as calls for long-term protective measures against such climate disasters intensify.

Devastating Hailstorm Ravages Shimla's Orchard Belt
Local MLA Kuldeep Singh Rathore (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking weather event, an intense hailstorm battered Shimla's key agricultural zones, including Theog, Kotgarh, and Kumarsain, on Friday and Saturday. The calamity resulted in severe damage to critical fruit crops, such as apples, cherries, and pears, alongside numerous vegetables.

Reports from the ground describe heavy hailstones, driven by fierce winds, causing branches to break, tearing nets on apple plants, and toppling bamboo-supported crops. The repercussions for the local farming community have been devastating, reducing fields to wastelands and erasing a year's worth of agricultural effort within hours.

Local MLA Kuldeep Singh Rathore has urged for immediate intervention, instructing officials to evaluate the damage and pushing for swift compensation for affected farmers. This natural disaster is not an isolated incident, Rathore warns, calling for sustainable solutions to shield agricultural livelihoods from future weather anomalies. State authorities are now surveying the destruction, with pressure mounting for policies focused on technological resilience against climate threats. Meanwhile, Shimla city itself wasn't spared, experiencing intense rainfall and hailstorms on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

