Left Menu

Congress Leader's Controversial Remarks on Rafale Sparks Political Tension

Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai sparked controversy with comments on Rafale jets, accusing the government of inaction. His remarks have drawn criticism, including from former diplomat KP Fabian and BJP leaders, for trivializing security issues and demoralizing armed forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 21:55 IST
Congress Leader's Controversial Remarks on Rafale Sparks Political Tension
Former diplomat KP Fabian (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Controversy erupted after Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai criticized the central government's handling of terrorism, using his remarks on Rafale fighter jets as a platform to accuse the government of inaction. The politician suggested that the aircraft, portrayed with symbolic 'nimbu mirchi', remain idle amid rising terror threats.

Former diplomat KP Fabian condemned Rai's statements, asserting that they trivialize serious security concerns. According to Fabian, it is imperative for political figures to support governmental action in combating terror rather than undermining efforts through public statements that divide rather than unite.

Echoing these sentiments, BJP leader CR Kesavan slammed the Congress's approach, accusing its leaders of attempting to undermine the morale of India's armed forces. He criticized Rai's comments as part of a broader pattern from Congress figures, potentially damaging national unity and security resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025