Congress Leader's Controversial Remarks on Rafale Sparks Political Tension

Controversy erupted after Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai criticized the central government's handling of terrorism, using his remarks on Rafale fighter jets as a platform to accuse the government of inaction. The politician suggested that the aircraft, portrayed with symbolic 'nimbu mirchi', remain idle amid rising terror threats.

Former diplomat KP Fabian condemned Rai's statements, asserting that they trivialize serious security concerns. According to Fabian, it is imperative for political figures to support governmental action in combating terror rather than undermining efforts through public statements that divide rather than unite.

Echoing these sentiments, BJP leader CR Kesavan slammed the Congress's approach, accusing its leaders of attempting to undermine the morale of India's armed forces. He criticized Rai's comments as part of a broader pattern from Congress figures, potentially damaging national unity and security resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)