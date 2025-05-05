Russia's Air Defense Neutralizes Ukrainian Drones
Russia's air defense successfully intercepted 26 Ukrainian drones overnight, according to a report by the TASS news agency referencing the Russian defense ministry.
Russia's defense ministry has reported a significant overnight military action, successfully destroying 26 Ukrainian drones. The announcement came through the TASS news agency, citing official data from the defense department.
The report highlights the efficiency of Russia's air defense systems in countering drone threats from Ukraine.
Such incidents underscore the ongoing military tensions between Russia and Ukraine, marking another escalation in the conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
