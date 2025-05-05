Left Menu

Severe Weather Disrupts Life Across India: Orange Alerts and Heavy Rains Persist

Heavy rains in Uttar Pradesh and Telangana led to waterlogging, a collapsed structure, and uprooted trees, while storms persist across India with warnings expiring soon. Various regions, including Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh, faced gusty winds and hailstorms, with weather alerts indicating potential rain and thunderstorms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 13:32 IST
Waterlogged roads in Katghar area of Moradabad, UP (ANI/ Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy rains battered Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district on Monday, with the Katghar area suffering severe waterlogging that disrupted daily life and traffic.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts partly cloudy skies for Moradabad, with rain and thundershowers expected until May 9, prompting an orange alert for several states including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh.

In Telangana's Siddipet district, strong winds caused a toll plaza roof to partially collapse. There were no reported casualties, although several trees were knocked down.

Severe weather alerts are in place for 10 districts across Telangana. Additionally, Rajasthan's Mount Abu experienced fog-related traffic issues, while tourists enjoyed the rare weather condition.

Affected areas across India, including parts of Gujarat, Jammu, and Uttarakhand, faced storms and rain, while hailstorms struck several locations, indicating a countrywide weather turmoil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

