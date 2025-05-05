BJP's Sambit Patra Visits Injured Ex-MLA Valte Amid Manipur Unrest

In a significant visit, Bharatiya Janata Party National Spokesperson Sambit Patra called on Vungzagin Valte, ex-MLA from Churachandpur's Thanlon, who returned home after extensive treatment for injuries from a 2023 mob attack in Manipur. Traveling by helicopter, Patra reached Valte's residence via the 36th Battalion Assam Rifles helipad.

The meeting, attended by former MLA LM Khaute and Zomi Students' Federation leaders, included a 30-minute private discourse where Patra inquired into Valte's health. While the visit was dubbed 'unofficial,' it underscores ongoing concerns in the politically sensitive state following ethnic violence.

Valte's ordeal began on May 4, 2023, as mob violence erupted with protesters targeting him. Brutally attacked, Valte suffered severe injuries necessitating long-term treatment. His return to Manipur unfolds as the state functions under President's Rule, imposed after Chief Minister N Biren Singh's resignation amidst ethnic clashes linked to tribal protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)