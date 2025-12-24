UN expert condemns mob attacks on Bangladesh media, urges swift justice before polls

A United Nations expert has expressed deep alarm over coordinated mob attacks on major media outlets and cultural institutions in Bangladesh, urging the government to conduct swift, impartial investigations and bring all perpetrators to justice. The violence erupted amid nationwide protests following the killing of Sharif Osman Hadi, a prominent youth leader of the July 2024 uprising, who died after being shot in broad daylight.

Targeted Attacks on Media and Cultural Spaces

The assaults included arson and vandalism targeting the offices of The Daily Star, Prothom Alo, and the renowned Chhayanaut cultural centre, as well as an attack on the editor of New Age. These events have shaken civil society and raised serious concerns about media safety ahead of national elections.

“I strongly condemn the targeted killing of an inspiring leader as well as the orchestrated mob violence against independent journalists and artists which followed the announcement of his death,” said Irene Khan, the UN Special Rapporteur on freedom of expression and opinion.

Rising Risks for Media Freedom and Democracy

Khan warned that the weaponisation of public anger—particularly during an election period—poses a grave risk to free expression, minority voices, and democratic participation.

“The weaponisation of public anger against journalists and artists is dangerous at any time, and especially now as the country prepares for elections. It could have a chilling effect on media freedom, minority voices and dissenting views with serious consequences for democracy,” she said.

She noted that the attacks reflect deeper systemic issues:“The mob attacks did not emerge in a vacuum but are the consequences of the failure of the interim Government to address impunity and uphold media and artistic freedom.”

One Year of Intensifying Repression

Over the past year, Bangladesh has seen a dramatic deterioration in press freedom.

Hundreds of journalists have been arrested since 5 August 2024 on politically motivated charges such as murder, terrorism, and other serious offences.

Many have faced prolonged arbitrary detention.

Several journalists have been killed, including one just last week.

The interim government has continued long-standing patterns of impunity, enabling attacks on media and civil society by both state and non-state actors.

Journalists, editors, commentators, cartoonists, satirists, women’s groups, and cultural organisations have all been subjected to threats and violence. Khan emphasized that when hate speech and smear campaigns go unchecked, violence inevitably follows.

“When no corrective action is taken, it is only a matter of time before words translate into violence,” she said.

Call for Accountability and Protection Before Elections

The Special Rapporteur urged authorities to investigate both Hadi’s killing and the attacks on media outlets promptly, transparently, and with full due process. She stressed the urgent need for protective measures to ensure safety for journalists, civil society, and political actors in the lead-up to elections.

“If the interim Government is to live up to its promise to deliver safe and fair elections, it must uphold the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly,” Khan said.

She emphasized that journalists, human rights defenders, political candidates, women, minorities, and civil society leaders must be able to operate freely without fear of reprisals.