Tripura CM Highlights State's Leadership in Blood Donation Efforts

In a bid to promote voluntary blood donation, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha graced a camp at Pragna Bhavan, Agartala. By lighting the ceremonial lamp, Saha inaugurated the event and lauded the volunteers' spirit. He stressed the vital role of consistent blood donation in saving lives and acknowledged its social impact.

Organized by the Tripura State Blood Transfusion Council (TSBTC), the camp witnessed diverse participation. During a previous event on April 26 for the Deed Writers' Association's 70th foundation day, Saha emphasized the government's ongoing commitment to public welfare and highlighted Tripura's leading role in national blood donation.

In his address, the CM expressed pride in Tripura's blood donation efforts, noting 14 current blood banks and plans for additional facilities. He commended the Deed Writers' Association for their social responsibility in organizing the camp, viewing it as essential in spreading the life-saving message across society. (ANI)

