Left Menu

US Pushes for Weaker Global Deal on Climate and Financial Reforms

The US is seeking to weaken a global deal supporting developing nations against climate change, as revealed by a leaked U.N. document. The Trump administration opposes key financial reforms, advocating for an 'America First' agenda, which could hinder international efforts to tackle climate change effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 15:32 IST
US Pushes for Weaker Global Deal on Climate and Financial Reforms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A leaked United Nations document has revealed that the United States is making efforts to weaken a global agreement aimed at assisting developing countries in managing climate change effects and other issues. The document showcases U.S. opposition to draft reforms in the global financial system, which are pivotal for developing countries.

The Trump administration has expressed its resistance to various initiatives, including those concerning taxation, credit ratings, and fossil fuel subsidies. It also seeks the removal of terms like 'climate,' 'gender equality,' and 'sustainability' from the document, attempting to enforce an 'America First' policy and potentially obstructing global initiatives against climate change.

The 4th International Conference on Financing for Development in Seville, Spain, is set to guide international development finance for the coming decade. However, U.S. pushback, notably backed by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, threatens to dilute these efforts by advocating alternative language and approaches that risk weakening the anticipated reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025