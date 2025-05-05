Duo's Daring Pacific Row: British Women Challenge Seas Again

Two determined British women have restarted their incredible mission to row 8,000 miles non-stop across the Pacific Ocean. Their inspirational journey follows a dramatic rescue last month, when a broken rudder on their vessel, Velocity, forced them to halt near Peru.

Miriam Payne, 25, and Jess Rowe, 28, intend to be the first female duo to complete this unsupported voyage. The duo, who previously triumphed in The World's Toughest Row across the Atlantic, are now embarking from Lima. Despite challenges, including navigating busy shipping lanes and facing potential storms, the pair remain resolute.

In an impressive international collaboration, Norfolk's Southgates Boat Yard sent replacement rudders to Lima. With minimal supplies and only essentials like solar panels and a water desalinator, Payne and Rowe are geared for the six-month adventure, aiming to inspire others and raise funds for the Outward Bound Trust.

