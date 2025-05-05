Left Menu

Duo's Daring Pacific Row: British Women Challenge Seas Again

Two British women, Miriam Payne and Jess Rowe, resume their ambitious journey to row 8,000 miles non-stop across the Pacific Ocean after repairs to their boat. A broken rudder forced an earlier retreat. Now, with new equipment and spirits high, they're determined to inspire others through this venture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 15:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Two determined British women have restarted their incredible mission to row 8,000 miles non-stop across the Pacific Ocean. Their inspirational journey follows a dramatic rescue last month, when a broken rudder on their vessel, Velocity, forced them to halt near Peru.

Miriam Payne, 25, and Jess Rowe, 28, intend to be the first female duo to complete this unsupported voyage. The duo, who previously triumphed in The World's Toughest Row across the Atlantic, are now embarking from Lima. Despite challenges, including navigating busy shipping lanes and facing potential storms, the pair remain resolute.

In an impressive international collaboration, Norfolk's Southgates Boat Yard sent replacement rudders to Lima. With minimal supplies and only essentials like solar panels and a water desalinator, Payne and Rowe are geared for the six-month adventure, aiming to inspire others and raise funds for the Outward Bound Trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)

