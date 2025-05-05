Left Menu

SBI Predicts Aggressive Rate Cuts Amid Low Inflation

SBI Research anticipates significant interest rate cuts between 125-150 basis points this fiscal year, driven by low inflation. The report suggests that larger 50 basis point cuts could be more effective. It foresees nominal GDP growth between 9-9.5% for FY2025-26, allowing for a Goldilocks period for policy rate reductions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 15:44 IST
The State Bank of India's Economic Research Department has issued a report predicting that the Reserve Bank may implement a cumulative interest rate cut in the range of 125-150 basis points this fiscal year, citing benign inflationary conditions.

The report recommends "jumbo" cuts of 50 basis points each, arguing that such a strategy would be more effective than smaller, more frequent cuts.

With consumer price index-based inflation at a 67-month low, primarily due to declines in food prices, the analysis points to a favorable environment for reducing the policy rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

