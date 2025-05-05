SBI Predicts Aggressive Rate Cuts Amid Low Inflation
SBI Research anticipates significant interest rate cuts between 125-150 basis points this fiscal year, driven by low inflation. The report suggests that larger 50 basis point cuts could be more effective. It foresees nominal GDP growth between 9-9.5% for FY2025-26, allowing for a Goldilocks period for policy rate reductions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 15:44 IST
- Country:
- India
The State Bank of India's Economic Research Department has issued a report predicting that the Reserve Bank may implement a cumulative interest rate cut in the range of 125-150 basis points this fiscal year, citing benign inflationary conditions.
The report recommends "jumbo" cuts of 50 basis points each, arguing that such a strategy would be more effective than smaller, more frequent cuts.
With consumer price index-based inflation at a 67-month low, primarily due to declines in food prices, the analysis points to a favorable environment for reducing the policy rates.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- SBI
- interest rate
- rate cuts
- RBI
- inflation
- GDP growth
- monetary policy
- repo rate
- CPI
- banking sector
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sterling Surges Amid Fed Concerns and UK's Inflation Woes
Monetary Policy Adjustments Amid Global Uncertainties
SA’s Inflation Drops to 2.7% in March, Driven by Fuel and Education Costs
India's Food Inflation Outlook Brightens Amidst Record Wheat and Pulses Production
Safeguarding the Fed: Congressional Moves to Insulate Monetary Policy