SBI Predicts Aggressive Rate Cuts Amid Low Inflation

The State Bank of India's Economic Research Department has issued a report predicting that the Reserve Bank may implement a cumulative interest rate cut in the range of 125-150 basis points this fiscal year, citing benign inflationary conditions.

The report recommends "jumbo" cuts of 50 basis points each, arguing that such a strategy would be more effective than smaller, more frequent cuts.

With consumer price index-based inflation at a 67-month low, primarily due to declines in food prices, the analysis points to a favorable environment for reducing the policy rates.

