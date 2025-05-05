Uttarakhand's House of Himalayas: A New Horizon for Hill Products

On Monday, the central government greenlit Uttarakhand's proposal to establish the House of Himalayas as an anchor institution, with plans to fund a center of excellence. The initiative aims to focus on kiwi farming and the production of natural, unprocessed honey.

Attending the meeting were Union Minister for Rural Development, Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan, alongside the state's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and other officials. The meeting yielded 'some excellent ideas,' according to Chouhan.

The proposal, backed by the National Rural Livelihood Mission, will strategize the collection, branding, and marketing of these products to national and international markets. Funds are also allocated for mechanized farming, dragon fruit cultivation, and skill development in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)