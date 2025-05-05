Left Menu

Uttarakhand's House of Himalayas: A New Horizon for Hill Products

The Indian government has backed Uttarakhand's plan to develop the House of Himalayas brand as a central institution. It aims to promote local hill products, including honey and kiwi, through enhanced marketing and set up a center of excellence. This initiative will support women self-help groups and improve rural livelihoods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 05-05-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 17:03 IST
Uttarakhand's House of Himalayas: A New Horizon for Hill Products
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, the central government greenlit Uttarakhand's proposal to establish the House of Himalayas as an anchor institution, with plans to fund a center of excellence. The initiative aims to focus on kiwi farming and the production of natural, unprocessed honey.

Attending the meeting were Union Minister for Rural Development, Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan, alongside the state's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and other officials. The meeting yielded 'some excellent ideas,' according to Chouhan.

The proposal, backed by the National Rural Livelihood Mission, will strategize the collection, branding, and marketing of these products to national and international markets. Funds are also allocated for mechanized farming, dragon fruit cultivation, and skill development in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025