A Paradigm Shift in Justice: India's New Criminal Laws Unveiled

Union Home Minister Amit Shah leads a crucial meeting on India's new criminal laws aiming to overhaul outdated systems. Focused on justice over punishment, these laws integrate initiatives like MedLEaPR to enhance legal efficiency and transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 18:53 IST
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta arrives at the MHA for a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards judicial reform, Union Home Minister Amit Shah conducted a high-profile meeting on Monday in Delhi to discuss the execution of three newly instated criminal laws.

The meeting, held at the Ministry of Home Affairs, was attended by notable figures including Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, and Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora.

The new laws—Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam—are designed to replace outdated colonial-era laws with a focus on justice rather than punishment, echoing Prime Minister's vision. This initiative also introduces MedLEaPR, aimed at eliminating justice delays and bolstering the judicial process's efficiency and reliability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

