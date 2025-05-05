Left Menu

Errol Musk Joins Servotech's Advisory Board to Drive Green Innovation

Servotech Renewable Power System announces Errol Musk's appointment to their Global Advisory Board. Musk, known for his technology and sustainable development contributions, will support Servotech's leadership, attend meetings, and promote the brand. His expertise will assist in achieving Servotech's 'Vision 2027' for global sustainable energy leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 19:36 IST
  India

Servotech Renewable Power System announced on Monday the induction of Errol Musk to their Global Advisory Board, marking an influential addition to their strategic team. Musk is widely recognized for his extensive experience in technology, infrastructure, and sustainable development.

Errol Musk, father of the billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, owner of Tesla, SpaceX, and X, is set to provide valuable advisory support aimed at reinforcing Servotech's leadership in the renewable energy sector. His participation will include tours of the company's facilities in India, as well as interactions with government and investor groups.

Servotech's Managing Director, Raman Bhatia, expressed that Musk's profound expertise and global insights will substantially drive the company's goal towards achieving 'Vision 2027'. This strategic collaboration is poised to advance Servotech's position as a pioneer in sustainable energy solutions worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

