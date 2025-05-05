Left Menu

Revitalizing Women's Advocacy: Delhi's Renewed Commitment to Safety and Support

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the revival of the Delhi Commission for Women to address women's distress and resolve pending cases. The initiative includes installing 50,000 CCTV cameras and creating 500 crèche facilities. During a public hearing, issues like harassment were discussed, with emphasis on timely action and women's empowerment.

Updated: 05-05-2025 20:09 IST
The Delhi Commission for Women is set for a revival to address pressing issues affecting women in the city. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta confirmed that efforts are being made to resolve around 1,500 pending cases as part of this reactivation.

During the 'Rashtriya Mahila Aayog Aapke Ghar Jan Sunwai' event, Gupta highlighted the government's commitment to supporting women. Among plans are the installation of 50,000 CCTV cameras to enhance safety in dark spots and the establishment of 500 crèche facilities for working women.

The National Commission for Women also launched a five-day event, 'Mahila Maha Jansunwai', focused on providing solutions to women's issues directly at their doorsteps. Parallelly, their magazine Jagriti was introduced, showcasing women's achievements and relevant legal updates.

