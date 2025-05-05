Empowering Voices: NCW's 'Mahila Maha Jan Sunwai' Initiative

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday initiated the 'Mahila Maha Jan Sunwai', a five-day campaign dedicated to addressing and resolving women's issues promptly. This initiative seeks swift action on women in distress, focusing on pending cases.

NCW Chairperson Vijaya K. Rahatkar and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated the event, emphasizing its importance. As Gupta lauded the NCW's efforts, she highlighted the necessity for quick justice, ensuring that women's voices are heard without requiring them to travel long distances.

Coinciding with the Sunwai event, Gupta also launched the MedLEaPR initiative to streamline India's criminal justice process, promising enhanced efficiency and reducing system loopholes. These efforts represent a transformative step towards modernizing the justice system and better coordinating legal processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)