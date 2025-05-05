Left Menu

Empowering Voices: NCW's 'Mahila Maha Jan Sunwai' Initiative

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has launched a five-day 'Mahila Maha Jan Sunwai' to resolve women's grievances swiftly. Supported by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, this initiative underscores the need for timely justice and coincides with the MedLEaPR launch to enhance India's criminal justice system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 20:37 IST
Empowering Voices: NCW's 'Mahila Maha Jan Sunwai' Initiative
NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday initiated the 'Mahila Maha Jan Sunwai', a five-day campaign dedicated to addressing and resolving women's issues promptly. This initiative seeks swift action on women in distress, focusing on pending cases.

NCW Chairperson Vijaya K. Rahatkar and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated the event, emphasizing its importance. As Gupta lauded the NCW's efforts, she highlighted the necessity for quick justice, ensuring that women's voices are heard without requiring them to travel long distances.

Coinciding with the Sunwai event, Gupta also launched the MedLEaPR initiative to streamline India's criminal justice process, promising enhanced efficiency and reducing system loopholes. These efforts represent a transformative step towards modernizing the justice system and better coordinating legal processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025