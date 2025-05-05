Left Menu

Bank of Baroda Cuts Housing Loan Rates Amidst Competitive Market Moves

Bank of Baroda has reduced its housing loan rates to 8% to remain competitive. M1 NXT has partnered with Exim Finserve to bridge a USD 5.7 trillion MSME credit gap, while Bandhan Life Insurance launched 'Bandhan Life ULIP Plus,' a unit linked plan offering wealth creation and life cover.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-05-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 21:44 IST
  India
  • India

On Monday, Bank of Baroda adjusted its housing loan interest rates down to 8%, dropping from 8.40% in select scenarios. This strategic move occurs amidst cautionary sentiments from industry leaders about potential rate declines. The new rates will be applicable to fresh home loans, as indicated by an official statement.

Meanwhile, international trade financing platform M1 NXT has announced the inclusion of India Exim Finserve IFSC Pvt. Ltd. into its system at GIFT City. The collaboration aims to tackle the substantial USD 5.7 trillion MSME credit gap by enhancing receivables finance options for Indian exporters.

In another development, Bandhan Life Insurance unveiled a new unit linked insurance plan titled 'Bandhan Life ULIP Plus.' This innovative product is designed to offer dual benefits - facilitating wealth creation through market linked instruments and providing comprehensive life coverage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

