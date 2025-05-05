Left Menu

Sanatan Sanskriti Jagran Mahotsav Sparks Cultural Renaissance in India

The Sanatan Sanskriti Jagran Mahotsav concludes at Bharat Mandapam, marking a cultural resurgence in India. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh praises Sudhanshu Ji Maharaj for his social contributions. The event highlights the launch of Gurukul Sanskriti Jagran Abhiyan, aiming to revive ancient Indian educational systems nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 22:49 IST
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Sudhanshu Ji Maharaj (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh applauded Sudhanshu Ji Maharaj's efforts during the Sanatan Sanskriti Jagran Mahotsav at Bharat Mandapam, signaling a national move towards cultural revival. The event, organized by the Vishwa Jagriti Mission, concluded with a reaffirmation of India's spiritual heritage by thousands of attendees.

Key figures like Rajnath Singh, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta were present, emphasizing the nation's spiritual identity. Sudhanshu Ji Maharaj declared the importance of preserving Sanatan Sanskriti as India's soul, while Delhi CM Gupta pledged to tackle pollution in the capital.

The Mahotsav launched the Gurukul Sanskriti Jagran Abhiyan, seeking to establish educational centers nationwide. This initiative aims to embed Indian knowledge systems and values in the new generation, marking a pivotal moment in India's cultural renaissance and reaffirming Sudhanshu Ji Maharaj's vision for integrating Sanatan principles into public and institutional life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

