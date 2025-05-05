Delhi Police Intensifies Crackdown on Illegal Immigration

In a significant crackdown on illegal immigration, Delhi Police have deported approximately 125 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants from the southern and southeastern parts of the city over the past six months, according to Joint Commissioner of Police, Southern range, SK Jain.

The crackdown has also resulted in the deportation of about 100 immigrants from other countries. Joint CP SK Jain highlighted that these measures aim to counter threats to national security, citing their involvement in numerous criminal cases as a driving factor behind this operation.

In addition to the deportations, Delhi Police are taking legal action against individuals and entities providing shelter and forging documents for these immigrants. Recent operations led to the detention of six Bangladeshi women residing in the city without valid documents following a tip-off to the Mandawali Police Station.

(With inputs from agencies.)