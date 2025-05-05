Left Menu

Delhi Police Intensifies Crackdown on Illegal Immigration

Delhi Police have deported 125 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and 100 from other countries in the past six months. Aimed to curb threats to national security, this intensified action also targets those who aid these immigrants. Six Bangladeshi women were recently detained as part of these efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 22:53 IST
Delhi Police Intensifies Crackdown on Illegal Immigration
Joint Commissioner of Police, Southern range, SK Jain (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on illegal immigration, Delhi Police have deported approximately 125 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants from the southern and southeastern parts of the city over the past six months, according to Joint Commissioner of Police, Southern range, SK Jain.

The crackdown has also resulted in the deportation of about 100 immigrants from other countries. Joint CP SK Jain highlighted that these measures aim to counter threats to national security, citing their involvement in numerous criminal cases as a driving factor behind this operation.

In addition to the deportations, Delhi Police are taking legal action against individuals and entities providing shelter and forging documents for these immigrants. Recent operations led to the detention of six Bangladeshi women residing in the city without valid documents following a tip-off to the Mandawali Police Station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025