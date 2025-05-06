Left Menu

Challenges in China's Service Sector Amidst Trade Tensions

China's service sector faces significant challenges, with spending during the May Day holiday rising only slightly. Economic growth is hampered by trade tensions and deflationary risks. Despite government stimulus, services activity is slowing, and business sentiment weakens as tariffs impact both manufacturing and service industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 09:29 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 09:29 IST
Challenges in China's Service Sector Amidst Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Spending by Chinese travelers increased by 8% during the May Day holiday, reaching 180.27 billion yuan ($24.92 billion), yet this falls short of pre-pandemic levels. The holiday serves as a key indicator of consumer confidence in China's economy, which is under strain due to economic challenges and the ongoing U.S.-China trade tensions.

Despite an uptick in domestic trips to 314 million and a rise in transactions via Weixin Pay, overall spending per person over the five-day period increased by only 1.5% to 574.1 yuan. This is still below the 2019 figure of 603.4 yuan. Box office sales notably declined, reaching only half of the earnings compared to the same period in 2024.

The service sector's growth slackened in April, with the PMI falling to its lowest since September, indicating economic slowdown. New business growth and hiring in the sector are constrained, with companies expressing concerns over U.S. trade policies. Services account for 56.7% of China's GDP, highlighting the significance of this sector amid broader economic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

