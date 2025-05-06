Left Menu

India Halts Indus Treaty Amidst Rising Border Tensions

India has temporarily suspended the Indus Waters Treaty following the Pahalgam attacks, closing all gates of key dams on the Chenab River. Local residents support the move amidst tensions with Pakistan, who faces significant water shortages. India demands Pakistan distinctly abandon its support for cross-border terrorism.

Visuals from Ramban-gates of Baglihar dam on Chenab are closed (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a decisive move, India has placed the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 on hold. This action follows the devastating Pahalgam attacks where 26 lives were lost. As a consequence, all gates of the Salal Dam and Baglihar Hydroelectric Power Project Dam on the Chenab River have been closed.

Residents of Jammu and Kashmir have strongly supported the decision, condemning Pakistan's actions and warning of potential conflict. One local expressed frustration over Pakistan's 'continued interference,' suggesting that the country is 'going in the path of destruction' due to its provocative cross-border activities.

Amidst rising tensions, the Cabinet Committee on Security, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reinforced India's position by suspending various diplomatic and visa-related activities with Pakistan. This comprehensive set of countermeasures emphasizes India's firm stance against terrorism and calls for Pakistan to cease its support for cross-border hostilities.

