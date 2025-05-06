BJD's Political Affairs Committee Revamped for Odisha's Benefit
BJD leader Pratap Jena expressed optimism about the reestablishment of the party's Political Affairs Committee, emphasizing its inclusive nature. Recently re-elected as BJD president, Naveen Patnaik spearheaded this initiative promising positive outcomes for Odisha. The committee, now diverse in representation, marks a strategic organizational reshuffle.
The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has witnessed a strategic reshuffle with the reinstatement of its Political Affairs Committee (PAC), reinstated by party president Naveen Patnaik. BJD leader Pratap Jena expressed confidence, emphasizing the PAC's diverse composition, including senior members, young women, and minorities, representing all regions of Odisha.
Naveen Patnaik, after securing his ninth consecutive term as BJD president, announced the reintroduction of the PAC, highlighting the organizational strength of the BJD. Speaking to ANI, he expressed certainty that the new team would work diligently for the people of Odisha.
The reactivation of the PAC comes after Patnaik was unanimously re-elected during the State Council meeting. The period from 2000-24 has been termed as the 'Golden Age' for Odisha's development by Patnaik. Despite past electoral challenges, the BJD remains committed to enhancing the state's socio-political framework.
