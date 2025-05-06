Left Menu

Gentari Unites Brands for India's Clean Energy Future

Gentari has integrated its Commercial & Industrial platform, Amplus Solar, into one cohesive brand to consolidate its renewable energy business in India. The transition enhances alignment across teams, underlines their commitment to India's clean energy goals, and is bolstered by new leadership under Sharad Pungalia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 10:47 IST
Gentari, a leader in clean energy solutions, has announced the integration of Amplus Solar—focusing on Commercial & Industrial (C&I) solutions—into the Gentari brand. This marks a pivotal step in solidifying its renewable energy presence in India, a key market for the company.

The integration aims to create a unified brand identity and streamline Gentari's operations by merging Amplus Solar's expertise in the C&I segment with Gentari's broader utility-scale ambitions. This strategic move is designed to optimize collaboration across teams, furthering the company's ability to deliver cohesive and scalable clean energy solutions.

Spearheading this transition is Sharad Pungalia, appointed as Gentari's Head of India. With over 20 years of expertise in the energy sector, Pungalia's leadership is expected to enhance the company's operations across renewable energy, hydrogen, and green mobility initiatives in India, reinforcing Gentari's role in accelerating the energy transition in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

