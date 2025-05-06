Left Menu

Trump Claims Both Russia and Ukraine Seek Peace Amidst Falling Oil Prices

Former U.S. President Donald Trump believes that both Moscow and Kyiv are inclined to settle the war in Ukraine, partly due to the decline in oil prices affecting the Russian economy. Trump cites recent moves, such as a Russian-proposed three-day ceasefire, as steps toward ending the conflict.

06-05-2025
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

Former U.S. President Donald Trump stated that both Moscow and Kyiv are eager to resolve the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Trump attributes this inclination towards peace to the economic pressures Russia faces due to falling oil prices.

The price of oil, a critical factor for the Russian economy, has decreased by approximately $15 per barrel since the start of the year. Meanwhile, sources tell Reuters that OPEC+ plans to accelerate oil output hikes. Trump remarked that progress has been made in peace efforts.

The conflict, sparked by Russian President Vladimir Putin's military orders in February 2022, marks Europe's largest ground war since World War Two. As the war continues, Trump insists on his desire to end what he describes as a proxy war and mentions the recent proposal of a three-day ceasefire by Putin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

