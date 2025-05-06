Left Menu

Supreme Court Judges Make Assets Public: A Step Towards Transparency

In a landmark decision, 21 of the 33 judges from India's Supreme Court, including the Chief Justice, have publicized their assets. The remaining judges will follow suit. This move aims for transparency amid past controversies regarding judicial asset declarations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 13:56 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 13:56 IST
Supreme Court Judges Make Assets Public: A Step Towards Transparency
Supreme Court of India (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark move to bolster transparency within the judiciary, 21 out of the 33 current judges of India's Supreme Court, including Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, have taken the significant step of publicizing their assets. The disclosure is expected to extend to the remaining judges as soon as their current asset statements are submitted.

This groundbreaking decision, announced on April 1, 2025, ensures that the asset declarations of judges are freely accessible on the Supreme Court's official website. Among those who have made their assets public are the judges poised to assume the position of Chief Justice in the near future, a move signaling a shift towards greater institutional accountability.

The resolution follows a Full Court meeting, led by CJI Sanjiv Khanna, where unanimous approval was given for judges to declare their assets upon taking office, and report any significant acquisitions to the Chief Justice. This decision comes amidst heightened scrutiny and past controversies, such as a case involving alleged cash recoveries from Justice Yashwant Varma's premises during his tenure at the Delhi High Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework fuses AI and blockchain to deliver real-time crop intelligence

Farming’s future rolls in: AI rover breaks ground with real-time crop intelligence

Harnessing the potential of large time series models in hydrology

AI not yet ready for complex real-world water management decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025