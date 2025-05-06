Supreme Court Judges Make Assets Public: A Step Towards Transparency

In a landmark move to bolster transparency within the judiciary, 21 out of the 33 current judges of India's Supreme Court, including Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, have taken the significant step of publicizing their assets. The disclosure is expected to extend to the remaining judges as soon as their current asset statements are submitted.

This groundbreaking decision, announced on April 1, 2025, ensures that the asset declarations of judges are freely accessible on the Supreme Court's official website. Among those who have made their assets public are the judges poised to assume the position of Chief Justice in the near future, a move signaling a shift towards greater institutional accountability.

The resolution follows a Full Court meeting, led by CJI Sanjiv Khanna, where unanimous approval was given for judges to declare their assets upon taking office, and report any significant acquisitions to the Chief Justice. This decision comes amidst heightened scrutiny and past controversies, such as a case involving alleged cash recoveries from Justice Yashwant Varma's premises during his tenure at the Delhi High Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)