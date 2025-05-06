Uttarakhand CM Launches 'Doctor Aapke Dwar' and Revives Iconic Ice Rink

On Tuesday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami flagged off the 'Doctor Aapke Dwar' initiative from his Dehradun residence, a pioneering move to deliver medical aid directly to residents' homes.

The day before, CM Dhami unveiled the newly refurbished ice rink at Maharana Pratap Sports College, hailing it as a landmark for Uttarakhand and India. He emphasized that reopening the rink, once overlooked since its 2011 debut at the South-Eastern Asian Winter Games, underscores the state's commitment to establishing Uttarakhand as a premier sports destination.

The Chief Minister highlighted the installation of a 1 MW solar plant to support the ice rink, calling it potentially the largest in South Asia. He noted that the rink stands ready to host major events, aligning with Uttarakhand's vision of eco-friendly sports initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)