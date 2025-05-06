Deve Gowda Applauds PM Modi's Bold Response to Pahalgam Tragedy

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda lauded current PM Narendra Modi for his decisive response to the Pahalgam attack, describing it as the 'most heinous crime' by terrorists. Gowda highlighted Modi's unprecedented decision to grant the Armed Forces operational freedom, a move he says no previous prime minister has dared to take.

In a bold move following intense discussions with military chiefs and top government officials, PM Modi endowed the forces with the autonomy to strategize India's countermeasures against the Pahalgam atrocity. Deve Gowda recognized this as a pivotal moment in Indian defense policy, underscoring the unity behind Modi's leadership.

Reinforcing his support, Gowda stressed the critical importance of a unified political front. He acknowledged coordinated efforts by the Home and Defense Ministries under Modi's leadership aimed at delivering justice. As further steps, the Union Home Ministry scheduled a national mock drill to bolster civil defenses across states and union territories.

(With inputs from agencies.)