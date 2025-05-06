Left Menu

Deve Gowda Applauds PM Modi's Bold Response to Pahalgam Tragedy

Former PM HD Deve Gowda commends PM Narendra Modi's decisive actions following the Pahalgam attack, calling it unprecedented. Praising Modi for granting operational freedom to the Armed Forces, Gowda urges nationwide solidarity. The government initiates measures for robust civil defense through a mock drill across the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 15:03 IST
Deve Gowda Applauds PM Modi's Bold Response to Pahalgam Tragedy
Former Prime Minister HD Devegowda (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda lauded current PM Narendra Modi for his decisive response to the Pahalgam attack, describing it as the 'most heinous crime' by terrorists. Gowda highlighted Modi's unprecedented decision to grant the Armed Forces operational freedom, a move he says no previous prime minister has dared to take.

In a bold move following intense discussions with military chiefs and top government officials, PM Modi endowed the forces with the autonomy to strategize India's countermeasures against the Pahalgam atrocity. Deve Gowda recognized this as a pivotal moment in Indian defense policy, underscoring the unity behind Modi's leadership.

Reinforcing his support, Gowda stressed the critical importance of a unified political front. He acknowledged coordinated efforts by the Home and Defense Ministries under Modi's leadership aimed at delivering justice. As further steps, the Union Home Ministry scheduled a national mock drill to bolster civil defenses across states and union territories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future-Proofing Infrastructure in the Lake Victoria Basin Through Climate Planning

IMF Predicts Steady Growth in 2025, But Warns of Uneven Recovery and Rising Risks

How Asset Type and Monetary Policy Shape Consumer Spending: Insights from IMF Paper

Georgia Faces Persistent Inflation and Competitiveness Risks, Says IMF Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025